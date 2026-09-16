Russian defense industry’s technological progress indisputable — media

MADRID, September 16. /TASS/. The technological progress made by Russia’s defense industry is indisputable, Spanish newspaper El Pais said in an article.

The news outlet highlighted new high-speed models of Russia’s Geran drones, noting that Kiev is having a difficult time dealing with them. It said there is a growing sense that Ukrainian interceptors are unable to counter Russian jet-powered drones.

The Financial Times previously reported that new Geran models had transformed the air war in Ukraine, blurring the line between drones and cruise missiles. The first-generation Geran drones carried warheads weighing up to 20 kg and had a maximum speed of 185 kilometers per hour.

The jet-powered Geran-5 models, which Russia has used since the beginning of the year, can reach speeds of up to 600 kilometers per hour and carry a 90-kg warhead over a range of 1,000 kilometers. The new drones are also equipped with thermal imaging cameras, artificial intelligence-based guidance systems and anti-jamming antennas.