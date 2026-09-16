Germany preparing for potential conflict with Russia — head of delegation in Vienna

GENEVA, September 16. /TASS/. The German government’s current policy indicates that the country is preparing for a potential large-scale conflict with Russia, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, said.

"The German government’s current policy is clearly aimed at preparing the Bundeswehr, government agencies, the economy and civilian infrastructure for a potential large-scale conflict with Russia," she told a plenary meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s forum.

According to Zhdanova, NATO strategists envision Germany as a key NATO and EU logistics hub for moving as many as 800,000 troops and 200,000 pieces of heavy wheeled and tracked equipment to the alliance’s eastern flank.

She also said that the Bundeswehr and the German Health Ministry are jointly rehearsing procedures for receiving up to 1,000 wounded personnel a day.

"Against this backdrop, it is hardly surprising that German Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Holger Neumann has declared that Germany and NATO are ready to engage Russia in combat even now, mentioning specific geographical locations - the Kola Peninsula, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad and the Black Sea," Zhdanova added.