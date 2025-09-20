Zaporozhye NPP backup power line damaged in Ukraine-controlled territory — director

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, September 20. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s second backup high-voltage 330kV power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, which has been shut down for five months, was damaged in Ukraine-controlled territory with no prospects for repair, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"According to our information, the damage is on the other side of the [Dnieper] river, that is, in the territory controlled by Ukraine. Whether it will be repaired or not will be decided either by some international agreement or by that side," Chernichuk said.