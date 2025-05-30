MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian military personnel are not qualified to deploy Taurus cruise missiles in combat; only trained specialists from the German army possess that capability, stated Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hinted at the possibility of supplying long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine once again.

Korotchenko emphasized the importance of assessing the situation objectively. "Taurus is a complex weapon system, and only highly trained professionals can operate it effectively in combat. If these missiles are transferred to Ukrainian armed forces, they will not be able to use them properly," he explained.

He elaborated that only experienced specialists - adept at target selection, devising optimal destruction strategies, navigating digital terrain maps, setting precise flight altitudes based on terrain features, and inputting critical data into the missile - are capable of handling such sophisticated weaponry. "Training someone to operate Taurus in this manner takes years, not months or weeks," Korotchenko added.

Considering this, he suggested that if Taurus missiles launched from Ukrainian territory target Russia, it would likely be conducted by regular Bundeswehr personnel - German military personnel acting under German command - rather than Ukrainian servicemen. Korotchenko warned that such actions could be viewed by Moscow as Germany's engagement in the conflict.

Korotchenko sees only one outcome of this development - a retaliatory strike.