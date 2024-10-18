FSB detains Kherson Region woman for spying for SBU in Crimea

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained an agent of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in Crimea and initiated a case for espionage in the Kherson Region, the agency’s press office reported on Friday.

"A citizen of Ukraine, born in 2001, was arrested for transmitting information about the Russian Armed Forces to the Security Service of Ukraine. Investigative and operational measures revealed that the Kherson Region resident had proactively established contact with representatives of the Ukrainian Security Service. Following the instructions of the curator, she collected and forwarded through Telegram information on the location of Russian Armed Forces personnel on the territory of the Kherson Region," the press service reported.

The Russian Investigative Committee's office for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol arrested the suspect and initiated a case under Article 276 of the Criminal Code (espionage), which carries up to 20 years in prison.