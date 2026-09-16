New unmanned boat for Arctic launched in Arkhangelsk

ARKHANGELSK, September 16. /TASS/. The Orkan-2 unmanned boat for Arctic conditions was launched in Arkhangelsk, the region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky wrote on Telegram. It will be tested in the White Sea on the route between Arkhangelsk and Pertominsk.

"The Orkan-2 unmanned boat has been launched today," the post reads. "The Orkan-2 has passed technical tests and its maiden voyage on the Arkhangelsk-Pertominsk route is due in a few days. This model has an increased load capacity of 400 kg, and a range of 600 km."

The boat will deliver diesel fuel to Pertominsk for a local diesel generator, some cargo for the Kenozersky National Park, as well as books for schools, and kindergarten coloring books on behalf of the Russian Post Company. The unmanned boat will be accompanied by a regular boat - for monitoring and safety reasons.

"These tests will check how unmanned vessels technologies can work in real northern conditions. Pertominsk is one of the settlements to where cargo delivery is complicated, and such voyages in future may become a reliable link with the regional center. If the experiment is successful, we will be able to talk about regular unmanned logistics for the Arkhangelsk Region's hard-to-reach territories," the governor added.

A research and environmental project

The new boat is the third unmanned vessel, developed by Sea Project and Unmanned Logistics companies, to operate in the Arctic. In 2025, the Breeze boat successfully completed an experimental route from Arkhangelsk to the Solovki. The second boat, the Orkan, since February has been at the Northern Arctic Federal University (NArFU).

"NArFU continues to develop the direction related to the operation of unmanned boats, both in educational and research aspects," NArFU's Chancellor Mikhail Danilov told TASS. "Our boat has been actively involved in the research program with a number of enterprises. In the near future, we plan to install hydrographic equipment on the boat."

The future of using transportation by unmanned boats in the region is quite promising, the Arkhangelsk Region's Deputy Governor and head of the local government Alexey Alsufyev said. "Therefore, it is necessary to plan how many boats of the kind are needed, what schedule they will have, what routes, and what they will be carrying. By the next navigation season, companies must have a confirmed cargo amount from every owner who will entrust to transport them," he explained.

The Kenozersky National Park has ordered the cargo transportation service. Right now, the park is working on the industrial and memorial complex dubbed Unsky Timber Factory: Access Allowed, and an unmanned boat will deliver construction materials there.

"Unmanned cargo deliveries are a very promising area for us, because the Onega Pomorie National Park is known for complicated logistics," Manager of the Kenozersky and Onega Pomorie National parks Alexandra Yakovleva said. "Most transportation options are connected with the sea, and we find this area interesting, both for cargo delivery and for monitoring and security."

The Orkan-2 marine robotic complex is designed to perform various operations at sea without a human on board. Generally speaking, the development of unmanned cargo transportation cuts delivery costs, increases the logistics availability for businesses, and creates new high-tech jobs.