Russia proposes expansion of regular shipping services with India

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry has proposed expanding regular shipping services with India to increase maritime transportation of cargo, the ministry reported.

"(Deputy Transport Minister - TASS) Dmitry Zverev also held a meeting with Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of the Republic of India Vijay Kumar. The discussion focused on the development and expansion of maritime transport volumes between the countries. The Russian side proposed increasing regular shipping services to boost maritime cargo transportation," the report said.

Moreover, Russia is ready to share its expertise in autonomous shipping with Indian counterparts. The development of intelligent transport systems and highly automated transport in maritime shipping is a promising area for cooperation, the ministry noted.