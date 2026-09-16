Russia’s independence in production of oil, gas equipment reaches 80% — minister

TYUMEN, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s independence in the production of oil and gas equipment has reached 80%, with plans in place to reach 90% by 2030, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"Over the past ten years we increased our independence from imported oil and gas equipment to almost 80% by the end of last year. Under the national project, our efforts are focused on the remaining 20% that involves highly advanced technology. We plan to reach 90% of fully localized solutions by 2030," he said at the TNF industrial and energy forum.

The minister also stressed the necessity to master the production of 220 items of critical equipment. Of these, 55 types are already in serial production, prototype testing is underway for 56, and over 80 additional R&D projects are in progress.