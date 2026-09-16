Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft lifts off from Baikonur

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle carrying the Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft successfully lifted off from Site No. 31 at the Baikonur spaceport, a TASS correspondent reported from the mission control center.

According to Roscosmos, the spacecraft is scheduled to approach and dock with the Poisk module of the International Space Station’s Russian segment at 1:46 p.m. GMT on September 19.

As part of the 95th ISS resupply mission, Progress MS-35 will deliver around 2.4 metric tons of cargo, including 842 kg of fuel to refuel the station, 420 kg of drinking water and 50 kg of oxygen to replenish the ISS atmosphere.

The spacecraft will also deliver 1,275 kg of food for the cosmonauts, including fresh produce, 357 kg of sanitary and hygiene equipment, and 20 kg of medicines and supplies used to counter the effects of weightlessness.