Underlying inflation in 5-6% range in August — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Underlying inflation was in the 5-6% range in August amid the contribution of secondary and indirect effects stemming from the situation in the fuel market, the Central Bank of Russia reported.

"The combined contribution of secondary and indirect effects stemming from the fuel market situation to the current price growth remained significant. The impact of the exchange rate intensified. Over the past three months the ruble has weakened noticeably against major currencies following a period of appreciation in April and May. Taking into account estimates of the temporary impact of those factors, underlying inflation in August was in the 5-6% range," the report said.

Consumer prices fell by 0.08% in August 2026, while annual inflation accelerated by 0.35 percentage points to 6.33%, according to the regulator.