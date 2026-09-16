Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index fell by 2.03% to 2,289.73 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 1.95% to 856.94 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 1 kopeck to 12.57 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the dollar exchange rate for Thursday at 84-85 rubles, and the yuan at 12.5-12.6 rubles.

Freedom Global believes the MOEX Index could trade within the 2,250-2,350-point range on September 17. Forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for Thursday are 83-85 rubles, 96-98 rubles, and 12.4-12.8 rubles, respectively.

According to Tsifra Broker, exchange rates will likely remain within the ranges of 12.4-12.8 rubles per yuan, 83-86 rubles per dollar, and 96-100 rubles per euro.