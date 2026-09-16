US oil inventories down 0.6 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the United States fell by 0.6 mln barrels over the week to 423.4 mln barrels as of September 11, 2026, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 5% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added.

As of 5:30 p.m. Moscow time (2:30 p.m. GMT) the price of November 2026 futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was down by 1.68% at $106.92 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with October delivery was down by 2.25% at $103.34 per barrel.