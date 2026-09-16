Every vote matters: Putin’s address to Russians ahead of elections

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered his traditional televised address to the nation ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Voting will take place from September 18-20.

The head of state noted that the large‑scale election campaign is being held amid the special military operation. He said that by participating in the elections, Russians take a responsible civic step that will move the country where they want it to go. According to Putin, every voter’s voice matters — it determines which political forces will represent the people’s interests at all levels.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the head of state.

Importance of election campaign

The large‑scale election campaign in Russia “is being held against the backdrop of the special military operation.”

The election campaign is pivotal: “I consider it important to address you now, when our great country is undergoing a significant, largely decisive election campaign.”

The elections of deputies to the State Duma, as well as to the legislative assemblies and to the heads of a number of regions and municipal authorities, will be held “in strict accordance with the law and within the established timeframes.”

Residents of Donbass and Novorossiya will elect deputies to the State Duma “for the first time since their reunification with Russia.”

Everyone’s voice matters

Every vote counts: “It depends on all of us, on your personal choice, who exactly, which political forces will represent the interests of the people both in the federal parliament and in the regions, and at the local level.”

The most worthy and competent candidates, true patriots of Russia, will win the elections: “Those who will not let us down, those who have proven their devotion to the motherland, their readiness to serve our people, and their willingness to protect the country from any threats.”

It is essential to take part in the elections: “Dear friends, voting will take place over three days — September 18, 19, and 20. I ask you to exercise your constitutional right and make a thoughtful, responsible decision so that the election results confirm the maturity and resilience of Russian society.”

Putting Russia on right path

By participating in the elections, Russians commit a responsible civic act and contribute to making the country stronger: “Participation in the upcoming vote, which will be held in the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia, is also a responsibility, a contribution to the strengthening of the country.”

Participation in the elections will clearly demonstrate to everyone that behind the military personnel fighting at the front stands a single, cohesive people united by a common history and values: “Your choice and will will again show that behind our fighters are millions of people, that we are a united people, united by common values, historical memory, and love for the motherland.”

The parliamentary elections in Russia will show that no one will be able to split or intimidate the country: “No one will be able to split or intimidate us, to undermine our statehood and socio‑political system.”

Parliamentary elections will be a worthy response to those who dream of weakening Russia or want to deprive it of its sovereignty: “This will be our common response to those who want to weaken Russia, curb its development, deprive us of our sovereignty and the right to determine our own destiny.”

Voting will be everyone’s contribution to the country’s victory: “Participation in elections is our common contribution to Russia’s victory.”

Example for entire country

The courage and loyalty to the fatherland demonstrated by the Russian military personnel serve as an example for the entire country: “I am confident that our soldiers and officers, who are currently engaged in difficult combat work, will take the most active part in the voting. Their courage and loyalty to the fatherland are an example for the entire country.”

Russians now know what their duty is and what their homeland is fighting for: “We know what Russia is fighting for and what the duty of every citizen of the country is.”

Russia’s future victory is being forged now both on the battlefield and by the workers in the rear: “Victory is being forged by our heroes on the battlefield. It is being brought closer by everyone who works honestly for the motherland and understands their responsibility for its future."