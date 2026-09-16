SCO observers sure Duma elections to be conducted successfully — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Observers are confident that Russians’ will will be successfully be expressed in the elections to the State Duma, the Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Avdeyev, Russian President’s Special SCO Representative Bakhtiyar Khakimov, and members of the SCO Observer Mission, headed by SCO Deputy Secretary-General Piao Yangfan.

"Representatives of the SCO expressed confidence in the successful conduct of the expression of the will by the citizens of Russia and confirmed their readiness to carry out the monitoring procedure based on the principles of openness, transparency, and impartiality," the ministry noted.

The partners were "provided with a detailed explanation of the specifics of the current election campaign, taking into account the current international situation. Emphasis was placed on the widespread use of advanced electoral technologies during the upcoming elections, including the remote electronic voting system," the ministry noted.

"The constructive cooperation between the Russian side and the SCO secretariat, including in the electoral sphere, has been highly praised."