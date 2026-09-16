Moscow sees no changes in EU’s approach to Ukrainian conflict settlement — diplomat

GENEVA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia sees no change in the approach of the EU or NATO towards the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Yulia Zhdanova, head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday.

"We see no changes, including in the actions of a number of European states that should be aimed at giving an impetus to the negotiation process to resolve the Ukrainian conflict," she said addressing a plenary meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) forum.

She explained that the continuing hostilities by the Kiev regime that are backed by its European allies take place in parallel with the intensification of military activities near Russia’s borders.

But at the same time, Zhdanova continued, amid the escalation of international tensions stirred up by NATO’s possible expansion, OSCE member states representing the Western countries refused to seriously discuss steps that could at least partially mitigate negative consequences, including measures to reduce the military threat and prevent all of the ensuing incidents.