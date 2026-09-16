US special envoy for Belarus expects Minsk to release even more prisoners

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy for Belarus John Coale expressed his hope in an interview with Reuters that Minsk will free hundreds of other prisoners.

Following talks in the Belarusian capital with the republic’s President Alexander Lukashenko, Coale announced that Minsk will release 25 prisoners, while Washington will lift sanctions on two Belarusian companies - Lakokraska JSC and the Bellesbumprom concern. "I hope hundreds [are released]. I don't know. That's my hope," Reuters quoted the US diplomat as saying.

According to a Reuters report, Coale also said he expected to visit Belarus again in a month’s time.