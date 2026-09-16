Putin calls ongoing election campaign significant

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the election campaign currently underway as significant and pivotal.

"I consider it important to address you now, as a significant and - in many respects - pivotal election campaign is afoot in our vast country," Putin noted in an address to the nation ahead of the elections.

He emphasized that the elections of State Duma members, as well as for regional legislative assemblies, regional heads, and municipal authorities, will be held in strict accordance with the law and within the established timeframes.