President Putin encourages Russians to cast votes in country’s parliamentary election

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Russians on Wednesday to cast their votes in the elections to the country’s lower house of the Parliament, the State Duma, as well regional authorities on September 18-20.

"Dear friends, voting will take place over three days - September 18, 19, and 20. I ask you to exercise your constitutional right and make a thoughtful, responsible decision so that the election results confirm the maturity and resilience of Russian society," Putin said in his televised address to the country’s citizens.

Elections to the ninth State Duma will take place from September 18 to 20, 2026. Residents of the Donbass and Novorossiya regions will participate in the State Duma elections for the first time.

Elections to legislative assemblies in 39 regions will take place concurrently, along with elections for regional leaders: seven regions will hold direct elections, while three others will elect their leaders through regional parliaments. Around 23,000 seats and posts will be filled in total.