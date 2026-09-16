US wants Germany to confront Russia, while Washington focuses on China, Iran — expert

BERLIN, September 16. /TASS/. The United States wants Germany to confront Russia so that Washington can focus on China and Iran, Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert for Germany’s BSW party, wrote in an article for the NachDenkSeiten news portal.

"While the United States itself is at times willing to engage in dialogue with Moscow, Berlin talks only about building Europe’s strongest army within a few years," she said.

According to Dagdelen, Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) appears more eager than any of its coalition partners to integrate the country into Washington’s "NATO 3.0" concept.

"Defense Minister Boris Pistorius’s recent visit [to the United States] may be evidence of that," she wrote. "What is striking is the SPD minister’s extraordinary deference to the United States, a country that is currently waging an illegal war of aggression against Iran and, under President Donald Trump, threatening to annex neighboring countries," Dagdelen said.

"Under this model, Germany would confront Russia, freeing the United States to focus on China and Iran," she said. "Germany [in Washington’s view] is supposed to fight America’s wars in Europe." Dagdelen added that Pistorius "stands especially ready to take action."