Eighty-two special op veterans running for State Duma on United Russia ticket — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Eighty-two participants in the special military operation are running on the United Russia party ticket in elections to the ninth State Duma, party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Many of our candidates defended the Motherland with weapons in their hands. Today, 82 such candidates are running for the State Duma," Medvedev said.

According to him, veterans of the special military operation are participating not only in the federal campaign but also in regional elections. "Hundreds of veterans are taking part in regional campaigns," the United Russia chairman noted.