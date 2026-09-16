Putin, Pashinyan agree to discuss issues regarding Yerevan's EU aspirations — Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek to hold a "special, separate bilateral meeting" at a later date. There, they intend to have a frank discussion about issues related to Yerevan's bid for EU membership and the associated implications, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the International Festival of Youth.

He noted that Moscow has no intention of hindering Yerevan from choosing its own partners and development paths; however, it also does not wish to subsidize Armenia's preparations for EU membership through the massive preferential benefits it currently receives within the EAEU - a point Lavrov described as "quite obvious."

"Amidst all these and other aspects, President Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan met in Bishkek," Lavrov recalled. "They agreed to hold a special, separate bilateral meeting to have a frank discussion about all of this."