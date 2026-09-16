Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region leave six people injured

BELGOROD, September 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked six municipalities in the Belgorod Region, injuring six people, the regional crisis management center reported.

"Ukrainian attacks on our region continue. Six civilians have been injured," the statement said.

According to the center, a man was injured in the village of Rzhevka in the Shebekinsky District when a drone attacked a passenger car. Another man was wounded in the village of Vengerovka in the Rakityansky District when a UAV struck a truck.

A man was also injured in a drone attack in the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga. Another civilian was hurt when an FPV drone exploded.

A woman was wounded in a drone blast in the settlement of Proletarsky. Another female resident was hurt in a drone attack on the premises of an enterprise in the community of Otradovsky in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District.