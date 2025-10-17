Ural trucks to be produced in Uganda-Russian Ambassador

NAIROBI, October 17. /TASS/. A plant for the assembly of Russian Ural trucks will be built in Uganda, Russian Ambassador in Kampala Vladlen Semivolos told TASS, commenting on the results of the third meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation, which was held on October 7-8.

Issues of cooperation in trade, industry, finance and banking, geology, agriculture, construction, transport, education, health, and other spheres were discussed in detail at the meeting, the Ambassador said.

"Among specific projects approved at the meeting, it is worth noting that private companies from our countries intend to create a plant on the territory of Uganda on the semi-knocked down assembly of Ural vehicles to meet needs of East African nations," the Russian diplomat said.

The parties signed final minutes in conclusion of the meeting, where specific areas of trade-investment and industrial cooperation for the foreseeable future were set out.