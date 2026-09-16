Russian Defense Ministry to expand cooperation with Indian Defense Ministry — top brass

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is satisfied with the positive momentum of cooperation and is ready to further expand interaction with the Indian Ministry of Defense, Colonel General Alexander Matovnikov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces and Hero of Russia has said.

"We are satisfied with the positive momentum of our cooperation and our shared commitment to implementing projects aimed at enhancing the combat readiness of our countries' armed forces. We are ready to further step up cooperation between our nations' defense agencies across various fields," he said during a meeting with an Indian Armed Forces delegation led by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth.

Furthermore, Matovnikov noted the "alignment of approaches between the Republic of India and Russia regarding the shaping of the global order - based on principles of multipolarity - as well as the resolution of regional conflicts."

"Effective cooperation between Russia and India within international organizations, primarily BRICS, serves as confirmation of this," he explained.

For his part, General Dhiraj Seth thanked the Russian side for the warm welcome, hospitality, and the organization of the visit.