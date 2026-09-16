Serbia ready to host Ukraine talks, though idea was never considered — Vucic

BELGRADE, September 16. /TASS/. Serbia is ready to host Ukraine talks even as such a possibility has not been considered, Aleksandar Vucic, the president of the Balkan republic, said.

"We have not discussed this issue, and such an idea has not even been considered. While we always provide excellent organization of events, I don’t think the choice will fall on us. As far as I understand, an Arab country will be selected for hosting talks," the Serbian leader said at a news conference, commenting on the possibility of organizing Ukraine talks in his country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Moscow is ready for negotiations on Ukraine even as it harbors "no great illusions." When asked whether Serbia could be considered as a venue for peace talks, Russia’s top diplomat said "anything that is acceptable to negotiating parties is possible."