BRICS has no alternative to financial sovereignty — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. BRICS has no alternative to strengthening financial sovereignty and shifting to settlements in national currencies, Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia’s Sherpa in BRICS Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We see the caution with which many in the international community, including BRICS nations, are approaching this issue. Yet, there is no alternative as if we ultimately wish to demonstrate that we possess the determination, not merely the right or just a hypothetical prospect, but the actual determination to cooperate with those who are ready, open, willing, and who understand that there is mutual benefit in this, we must ultimately safeguard ourselves against negative, destructive external influences, regardless of where they originate," he said.

It is in the interests of BRICS countries and all those who defend sovereignty and independence to move from discussions and pilot projects to practical work in this area, Ryabkov added.