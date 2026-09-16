Nepal flood death toll tops 1,400, over 6,000 missing

NEW DELHI, September 16. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating August 26 flood in Nepal has reached 1,403, the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reported.

According to the latest figures, 6,150 people remain missing, including more than 600 foreign nationals. Eleven Russians are on the Russian Embassy’s lists of missing persons.

Rescuers continue to clear debris and flooded areas. More than 13,700 people have been rescued in recent weeks.

A massive flood struck northern Nepal in late August. The disaster was caused by an avalanche near the Chinese border, about 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. A torrent of rock and debris traveled more than 70 kilometers along a riverbed at tremendous speed, destroying communities and inundating a large area.