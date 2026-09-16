Caspian 2026 exercise allows rescuers from Caspian countries to establish contacts

ASTRAKHAN, September 16. /TASS/. The Caspian 2026 international exercise with the participation of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, took place in Astrakhan for the first time since 2016, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

It reported that Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov arrived in Astrakhan on Wednesday on a working visit to open the international exercise at the corporate training center of PJSC Lukoil, with the participation of five Caspian states.

"The Caspian 2026 exercise allowed rescue workers to establish direct contacts and practice the skills necessary for rescuing victims and responding to emergencies," Kurenkov said following the event.

The exercise involved 300 rescue workers and more than 70 pieces of specialized equipment, including aircraft and watercraft. The rescue teams practiced six scenarios: water accidents, natural and man-made fires, biological contamination threats, chemical accidents, oil spills, building collapses, and traffic accidents. The main objective was the evacuation of injured people rescued from land, water, and the air. "The practical part allowed us to test the protocols for interagency and international cooperation in the context of a large-scale emergency," the ministry noted.

In addition, the minister presented departmental awards to foreign delegates for their active participation in the development of international cooperation in the field of emergency prevention and response, as well as in the preparation and conduct of the Caspian 2026 exercise. In particular, five representatives of the rescue services of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan received the Medal ‘For cooperation between rescue services.’ "I would like to note that today’s awards symbolize our partnership, trust, and shared responsibility for safety, as well as recognition of your conscientious approach to your professional duties and loyalty to your duty," the minister added.

Previously, similar exercises were held in Astrakhan in 2016, followed by exercises in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. At that time, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations explained the return to this format of exercises by citing the growing risks of natural and man-made emergencies and the need to develop practical cooperation among the Caspian states.