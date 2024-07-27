Good to know Paris Olympics opening ceremony not on air in Russia, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Not only are some parts of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics appalling, but they run counter to Russia’s law, and therefore it is good that the event was not broadcast in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

At the request of TASS, Peskov commented on the scandalous parts of the ceremony, including a provocative LGBT parody of ‘The Last Supper’ by Leonardo da Vinci.

"It is disgusting and more importantly, it is illegal in our country. It is just good to know that our viewers have not seen that," Peskov said.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games, from which Russia is banned, were not aired by any television channels in Russia, including the July 26 opening ceremony. Some excerpts from the performance flooded the social media and caused an uproar both in Russia and abroad. In particular Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics proved that the West has no comprehension of culture and public morality.

Paris is hosting the Summer Olympics between July 26 and August 11. Russian and Belarusian athletes are cleared to compete as neutral individuals, provided that they are not affiliated with security agencies.