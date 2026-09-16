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Military operation in Ukraine

Kiev troops attack DPR territory 17 times in past day, one killed

Seven people were wounded

DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked cities and towns of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 17 times in the past day, killing one civilian and wounding seven, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 17 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "One civilian was reported to have been killed and seven wounded. In all, 25 munitions of various types were fired."

According to the bulletin, 11 residential buildings, seven civil infrastructure sites, special equipment, municipal vehicles, as well as trucks and cars, were damaged as a result of these attacks.

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