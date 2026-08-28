Almost 2,000 people reported missing in Nepal floods, with over 4,400 people rescued

NEW DELHI, August 28. /TASS/. Almost 2,000 people are missing in devastating floods in Nepal, and more than 4,400 people have been rescued, according to data from the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

"As many as 1,924 are reported missing," including 517 foreign tourists, the NDDRMA said in a statement on Friday. The rescue operation has involved 15,431 people. "A total of 4,451 people have been rescued," the statement reads.

The NDRRMA has also confirmed 579 deaths. The rescue operation is ongoing.