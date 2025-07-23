EU-China summit to be complete failure — Politico

BRUSSELS, July 23. /TASS/. The July 24 EU-China summit in Beijing will turn out to be a complete failure, according to an article in Politico.

According to the media outlet, it is expected that the sides will not hold any substantive talks on economic issues but rather "swap completely incompatible opinions on the Russia-Ukraine war, and maybe a few notes on climate action." According to Politico, "there is not expected to be a joint communique to wrap things up."

"It’s going to be a fruitless summit that will fail to reverse what’s likely to be a long-term collision course," said Mujtaba Rahman, managing director for Europe at Eurasia Group. "Largely irreconcilable differences will severely constrain potential cooperation, despite mutual interest in countering some of President Donald Trump’s policies," he added.

Bruegel think tank senior fellow Alicia Garcia-Herrero believes that "the summit is going to be a disaster" as it will not discuss the issues of overcapacity, export controls, or tariffs which in her opinion signals Brussels’ indifference to these matters.

The EU-China summit will be held on July 24. It will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.