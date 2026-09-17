US may stop trade with EU if Canada becomes associated member — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said his country may halt trade with European countries if Canada is granted the status of the EU associated member.

"If I think it’s a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things," Trump told reporters in North Carolina.

He said the response will be conditioned on the "intention" of European leaders.

"If it’s a good intention, that’s fine. If it’s a bad intention, we will put very heavy tariffs on Europe," Trump said.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on September 12, citing sources, that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is considering associate membership in the European Union, which would give Ottawa a range of economic and political benefits without formally joining the bloc.

The premier commented on these reports on September, saying that his country would seek to build a "unique alliance" with the EU without formal membership. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on September 16 that the union will invite Canada to become its first associated member.