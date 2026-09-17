Russian forces strike metallurgical, energy facilities in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Odessa Region

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian metallurgical and radio-electronics facilities, defense industry sites, and energy infrastructure in Kiev, Ukrainian-controlled Zaporozhye, and the Odessa Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the key results of the strikes.

Defense Ministry statements

- Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike on targets in Ukraine using precision-guided weapons launched from land, sea, and air, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

- The strikes hit metallurgical and radio-electronics facilities, Ukrainian defense industry sites, and energy and transportation infrastructure in Kiev, Ukrainian-controlled Zaporozhye, and the Odessa Region.

- Russian forces also struck vessels supporting the Ukrainian army.

- The Defense Ministry later released video footage showing strikes with Geran-4 Seeker drones on three bulk carriers and a roll-on/roll-off ferry at the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region. The vessels were used to deliver military cargo to Ukrainian forces.

- The ministry also released footage showing guided aerial bomb strikes on temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian units in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Targets hit

- The Defense Ministry later specified that strikes in Kiev and the surrounding region hit a facility producing and storing various types of drones, including RAX-2X medium-range UAVs, and a drone production facility operated by Pegasus Arms LLC, which produces and stores long-and medium-range fixed-wing UAVs

- The strikes also hit an industrial facility producing components for long-and medium-range drones and preparing ground-based robotic systems for use.

- Russian forces also struck the De Novo data center, which supports server equipment used for military purposes and processes, transmits, and stores data, including intelligence data, for the Ukrainian army.

- Russian troops also hit the Brovary energy storage facility in the Kiev Region, which supplies uninterrupted power to military sites.

- Russian forces struck the Zaporozhstal steel plant in the Zaporozhye Region, a key facility of Ukraine’s metallurgical industry that produces pig iron and rolled steel used by defense companies in Ukraine and Europe.

- The strikes also hit a radio-electronics assembly facility in Ukrainian-controlled Zaporozhye, the state-owned Iskra Scientific and Production Complex, which produces electronic intelligence and electronic warfare systems for Ukrainian troops, as well as components for guided surface-to-air missiles.

- Russian forces struck a bulk carrier at the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region that had delivered military cargo.

- Russian troops also hit the Artsyz power substation in the Odessa Region, which supplies power to the port of Izmail.

- The strikes hit two road bridges over the Dniester River near the settlement of Mayaki. The bridges were used to transport military cargo from Romania and the port of Izmail.

- Russian forces struck a bulk carrier while it was en route by sea, 11 km east of Odessa. The vessel was carrying military cargo to the port of Odessa for use by the Ukrainian army.

Situation in Ukraine

- Ukrainian media reported explosions in Kiev, Kirovograd, Odessa, Kharkov, and Yelizavetgrad in the Kirovograd Region overnight and in the morning.

- A warehouse was damaged in Kiev, the city’s military administration said.

- According to information posted on its Telegram channel, the damaged warehouse is located in the Podolsky District of the city.

- Water supply disruptions were reported in several districts of Kiev, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on Telegram.

- He said water pressure had been reduced in areas of Kiev on the left bank of the Dnieper River, as well as in the Solomensky, Goloseyevsky, and Svyatoshinsky districts.

- A warehouse in the Solomensky District was also damaged, in addition to the one in the Podolsky District.

- Kievvodokanal, the city’s water utility, confirmed that water supply on the left bank of the Dnieper River had been partially suspended, while water on the right bank was supplied at reduced pressure.

- The company said water service had since been restored.

- Warehouses in two more districts of Kiev were damaged after explosions, the city’s military administration said.

- According to the latest information posted on the administration’s Telegram channel, warehouses in the Dnieper and Darnitsky districts of the capital were also damaged.

- Warehouse and production facilities were damaged in the Kiev Region, regional administration head Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram.

- No further details about the damaged facilities were provided.

- Infrastructure was damaged in Odessa in southern Ukraine, city military administration head Sergey Lysak said on Telegram.

- A warehouse was damaged in the Nikolayev Region in southern Ukraine, regional administration head Georgy Reshetilov said on Telegram.

- He also said transportation infrastructure was damaged.

- An infrastructure facility was damaged in Kharkov in eastern Ukraine, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

- According to information posted on his Telegram channel, the facility is located in the Slobodskoy District of the city.