Oil refinery fire in Yaroslavl Region, 641 drones: aftermath of attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 17. TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 641 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions and the waters of the Black, Caspian and Azov seas overnight, the Russian defense ministry reported.

A fire erupted at an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl Region due to a drone attack. An electrical substation was damaged by falling debris, causing power outages in four districts of Rostov-on-Don.

TASS has compiled the key points on the aftermath.

Scale

- Over the past night, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 641 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kostroma, Kransdonar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Moscow, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula and Yaroslavl Regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea and over the waters of the Azov, Caspian and Black seas, the Russian defense ministry reported.

- Air defenses shot down 65 drones over the Yaroslavl Region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said on his Max channel.

- At least 43 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted in the Nizhny Novgorod Region overnight and in the morning, Governor Gleb Nikitin said on his channel on Max.

- Air defenses intercepted 23 drones over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Max channel.

- At least 18 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted in the Smolensk Region overnight, Governor Vasily Anokhin said on his channel on Max.

- Air defenses destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the Tula Region overnight, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said on his Max channel.

- At least 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over 10 municipalities in the Kaluga Region overnight, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on his channel on Max.

- He specified that the drones were downed over the territories of the Kuybyshevsky district, as well as the Babyninsky, Borovsky, Dzerzhinsky, Zhizdrinsky, Spas-Demensky, Sukhinichsky, Khotynetsky and Yukhnovsky municipal districts, and on the outskirts of Kaluga.

Aftermath

- A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl Region due to a drone attack, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said on his Max channel.

- The fires that broke out have now been completely extinguished.

- Due to the discovery of drone debris, traffic was restricted for safety reasons on the road out of Yaroslavl toward Moscow, starting from the intersection of Moscovsky Prospekt and the Southwestern Bypass.

- Yevrayev noted that drivers should refrain from traveling in that direction and the surrounding area or choose a route around the affected section.

- The detour is via Gagarin Street.

- In addition, falling debris shattered windows in several apartment buildings.

- Cars were also damaged.

- A transformer substation was damaged by falling debris, leaving four districts of Rostov-on-Don without power, Governor Yury Slyusar said on his channel on Max.

- He specified that power supplies were disrupted in the Voroshilovsky, Leninsky, Oktyabrsky and Kirovsky districts of the city.

- Windows, roofing and glazing at six private houses, as well as outbuildings, were damaged.

- Slyusar added that drone debris was found at various locations in Rostov-on-Don and the Myasnikovsky District, including on roads and on the grounds of private households.

- The disrupted power supply is due to be restored by the end of the day, the press service of the Rostov Region Ministry of Industry and Energy told TASS.

- Falling debris damaged the glazing of several residential buildings and caused other non-critical damage to civilian infrastructure in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Governor Gleb Nikitin said on his channel on Max.

- The assessment of the damage is ongoing, with emergency services working at the sites of the incidents.

- The glazing of several houses, the roofs of two buildings and cars were damaged in a Ukrainian UAV attack on Nizhny Novgorod, the city’s Mayor Yury Shalabayev said on his Max channel.

- Glazing in an apartment building and cars were damaged by falling drone debris in Vladimir, with no casualties reported, Governor Alexander Avdeyev said on his Max channel.

- A falling unmanned aerial vehicle damaged the windows and roof of a private house, a passenger car and windows of four other houses in one of the municipalities in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Max channel.

- In another area, the glazing of a passenger car was damaged, as was a private house wall in a city district.