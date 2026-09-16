YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. The high number of foreign guests attending the International Festival of Youth in Yekaterinburg clearly shows that Russia is not isolated, Carlo Di Martino, a representative of the Italian political group Socialist Revival, told a TASS correspondent on Wednesday.

"Russia always opens its doors to international and youth events. This is an excellent indication that the country is not isolated and that many people from around the world are always happy to return here," he said. "The Youth Festival offers a packed program and a variety of discussion panels. There is a truly exciting atmosphere here."

Another member of the Italian delegation, Pietro Figura, said he believes people from Western countries should visit Russia "regardless of Western propaganda." "Only by interacting with real people and experiencing their incredible hospitality can we understand that geopolitical disagreements mean nothing to ordinary people. We share common values, and we all want to cooperate and live in peace," he told a TASS correspondent.

The festival guest also commended the scientific and cultural content of the pavilions at the Yekaterinburg Expo International Exhibition Center, saying that events of this kind "cannot be found either in Italy or in Europe as a whole" today.

The International Festival of Youth is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17 under the motto "Follow Your Dream." Some 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries are expected to attend, including 5,000 participants from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. The program also includes 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17.

TASS is the event's general information partner.