About 98% of Russia’s trade with SCO worth $400 bln conducted in national currencies

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. The share of settlements in national currencies in Russia’s trade with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries has reached 98%, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"Russia is actively working on this (shifting to settlements in national currencies – TASS), with 98% of our trade turnover with SCO countries totaling over $400 bln conducted in national currencies in 2025," he said at a roundtable on cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the SCO.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in April that Russia had virtually completed the transition to settlements in national currencies with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, the EAEU, and China, adding that 91% of settlements with the CIS were conducted in national currencies, compared to 93% with the EAEU, and 95% with China.