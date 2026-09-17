India to take necessary measures following US adoption of Russia-Iran sanctions act — MFA

NEW DELHI, September 17. /TASS/. The government of India has informed the United States about consequences of the adoption of the Russia-Iran sanctions act, and is determined to take all the necessary measures to defend its interests, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

"The Government of India has noted the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress. We are monitoring further developments on this matter," the ministry said in a statement. "India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics."

"This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side," the statement reads. "The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests. Government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of these developments."