Window of opportunity for modernizing US army closing — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. The window of opportunity for modernizing the US army is closing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Dan Caine warned.

"We must move together because the window to build the force that we need is closing. We can buy almost anything in life, but we cannot buy time," he said.

He called on the US military-industrial complex to "move faster," "to deliver quality weapons" on time and at lower costs. The Pentagon and the government should work more effectively, Caine told a conference of the non-governmental Association of the US Air Force and Space Forces near Washington.

"Future conflicts will demand that we operate without the assumptions of uncontested access, secure rear areas, or uninterrupted or uncontested sustainment," he said. He also argued that the US adversaries are cooperating more closely. "They share technology, intelligence, weapons, and economic support. They're studying our battlefields of the past and our battlefields currently, and they're adapting quickly and seeking new ways to challenge our advantages," Caine said. "They're studying our battlefields of the past and our battlefields currently, and they're adapting quickly and seeking new ways to challenge our advantages."