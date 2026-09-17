Pacific fleet’s Ufa submarine fires Kalibr missiles during drills

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s improved Kilo-class (Project 636.3) attack submarine Ufa fired Kalibr cruise missiles at naval and coastal targets during drills in the Sea of Japan, the fleet’s press service said.

"The Ufa diesel-electric submarine of the Pacific Fleet launched Kalibr-PL at naval and coastal targets from the Sea of Japan during scheduled exercises. Prior to the combat training exercise, the submariners performed a covert transit to the designated area," the press service said.

The first missile successfully hit a surface target - a shield simulating a notional enemy’s surface ship at the distance of around 130 km. Another missile hit a coastal target at the Syurkum tactical range in the Khabarovsk Region, at the distance of over 1,000 km.