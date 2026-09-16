Medvedev sounds alarm on potential election provocations by Russia’s opponents

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. United Russia Chairman and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says the country needs to be ready for possible provocations by its opponents during the elections.

"We need to be prepared for various kinds of provocations and attempts to sow distrust in the results," he said at a conference call with secretaries of United Russia’s regional branches, where preparations for the Unified Voting Day were discussed. "All our opponents are already preparing for this," Medvedev stressed.

"All you have to do is go online to see what kind of frenzy is currently taking place there on this issue," the politician noted.