Turkey condemns Houthi attack on Mecca, calls for strikes on Saudi Arabia to stop

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Turkey strongly condemned the Houthi attack targeting the holy Muslim city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn the Houthi attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against the holy city of Mecca," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. "We reaffirm our support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of Saudi Arabia and once again emphasize our solidarity with Saudi Arabia."

Ankara also said that such attacks pose a security threat to the entire region and called for their immediate cessation. "We once again call for the immediate cessation of these attacks, which also threaten regional stability and security, and for refraining from any actions aimed at further escalating tensions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.