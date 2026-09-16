BRICS cooperation to expand India’s access to minerals, energy, technologies — expert

NEW DELHI, September 16. /TASS/. Closer cooperation within BRICS will expand India’s access to critical minerals, energy resources, technologies, and capital, and will open up opportunities for new manufacturing partnerships, Subhash Chander Ralhan, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO, established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India), told TASS.

"India has considerable opportunities in engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles and apparel, automobiles and auto components, electronics, food and agricultural products, renewable energy, healthcare and digital services. At the same time, closer BRICS cooperation can improve India’s access to critical minerals, energy, technology, capital and new manufacturing partnerships," he said.

"The opportunity is not simply to sell more to BRICS countries," Ralhan noted, adding that "India should become an integral part of the production, sourcing and value chains being developed across these economies."

The expanded BRICS grouping spans major economies in Africa, Latin America, and Eurasia, FIEO said. "BRICS economies together account for around 26% of global trade, providing India an important platform to diversify exports beyond its traditional markets," he stressed.