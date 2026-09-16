No trend toward political settlement in Middle East situation — Ryabkov

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. There is currently no trend toward a political settlement of the situation in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a briefing following the BRICS summit.

"The situation currently shows no signs of a real <...>, there is no trend toward a political settlement on the terms being imposed on the region by Washington and West Jerusalem," he noted.

"I would draw the attention of everyone who has not read the Delhi Declaration to the fact that the wording on the Persian Gulf is extremely carefully calibrated. We cannot say that BRICS unanimously and unequivocally supported the Islamic Republic of Iran - that would be an exaggeration. BRICS expressed solidarity in favor of finding a sensible way forward, and it is very important that the Emirates and Iran, which, by and large, had long been at opposite poles in their assessments of what was happening, have now managed to set aside their differences, including longstanding ones that are well known to all of us, and focus on a constructive agenda. This is once again a demonstration of BRICS’ strength," the deputy minister stressed.