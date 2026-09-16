Military personnel's courage set an example for entire country, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The courage and loyalty to the Fatherland demonstrated by Russian military personnel on the battlefield serve as an example for the entire country, President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation ahead of the parliamentary election.

He noted that the parliamentary election campaign is taking place during the special military operation.

"I am confident that our soldiers and officers, who are currently engaged in arduous combat operations, will also take a very active part in the voting," the Supreme Commander-in-Chief said. "Their courage and loyalty to the Fatherland set an example for the entire country."