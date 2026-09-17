NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. A US orbital weapon has become a space-based element of the US arsenal that until now comprised ground-based jammers to temporary disrupt Russian and Chinese satellites, Bloomberg reported.

The report says that the revelation that the US Air Force now has a weapon in space has stirred numerous speculations about its capabilities, but few answers have been given so far. The existing US ground-based systems can temporarily jam Russian and Chinese telecoms satellites, but not completely destroy them.

The US arsenal now comprises the Counter Communications System, which has been in service since 2020, a more mobile Meadowlands system, in service since July 2026, and an even more mobile system known as Remote Modular Terminal, whose deployment is nearing completion.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink announced on Wednesday that the United States now possesses orbital weapons to control outer space. In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Meink’s remarks prove that Washington seeks to deploy weapons in outer space. Russia pushes for urgent practical steps to prevent an arms race in outer space, she added.