Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s MOEX and RTS indices fell by 1.04% to 2,261.05 and 846.19 points, respectively, as the main trading session started on Thursday, according to trading data as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 1.05 kopeck compared to previous closing to 12.588 rubles.

By 9:15 a.m. Moscow time (6:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had narrowed losses to 1% reaching 2,262.02 points, while the RTS was down by 1% at 846.58 points. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.2 kopeck at 12.579 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.58% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,271.65 points.

The Moscow Exchange has extended the duration of the main trading session by one hour to 10 hours starting September 14. The main trading session on the Moscow Exchange’s securities, derivatives, FX, and precious metals markets will begin at 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). The calculation and publication of the key indices of the Moscow Exchange will also start at 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT).