Russia’s chief election official to report on readiness for parliamentary vote

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. One day before a vote begins for the ninth convocation of the State Duma, the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova will present a report on the Russian electoral system’s readiness.

Simultaneously, the CEC Information Center will begin its work. It will serve as the primary hub for media coverage of the voting process.

The center will open at 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. GMT) and will operate through September 21.

On its opening day, Pamfilova will deliver a readiness report, and the CEC will conduct the split-key procedure for the remote electronic voting system.

Additionally, a video wall will be activated to display live feeds from polling stations all across the country.

Throughout the days of voting, screens at the hub will stream real-time turnout figures and preliminary results from regions.

Vote amid threats

As the State Duma elections approach, there is no shortage of threats to their successful holding, Pamfilova said.

"There are indeed many threats, including threats to the members of the election commissions, attacks on the information system, and we are even recording cases of shelling of election commission premises," she said.