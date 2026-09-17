Crew-13 mission comprising Russian cosmonaut Teteryatnikov due in early October — NASA

NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. The start of the Crew 13 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which comprises Russian cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, is scheduled for early October, NASA said.

"NASA and SpaceX are now targeting as soon as early October for the launch of the Crew-13 mission," the US space agency said on its website.

The launch was initially scheduled for September 12 but was postponed to address an oxidizer leak in the Dragon spacecraft’s propulsion system, which was detected during standard pre-launch spacecraft processing.

Teteryatnikov will travel to the ISS with NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk. Teteryatnikov and Kutryk will serve as mission specialists, Watkins as commander and Delaney as pilot.