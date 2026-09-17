North Korea to remain nuclear power that resists enemy — deputy defense minister

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. North Korea will continue to act as a nuclear state confronting hostile forces, the country’s Vice Defense Minister Kim Kang Il said.

"Our status as a nuclear power, enshrined in the constitution - the supreme law of the country - remains an absolute and irreversible boundary," he told the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on security.

"The DPRK will firmly defend peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, relying on the principles of reliable security and peaceful co-existence, while steadily expanding and strengthening its independent nuclear war deterrence capabilities," the deputy defense minister added.